CINDERELLA’s TOM KEIFER Remembers Night Songs Album Shoot – “Mark (Weiss) Scheduled To Shoot For Daytime…”

In the video below, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer talks about the making of the Night Songs album cover, photographed by Mark “Weissguy” Weiss. In the words of Kramer, “It's a coffee table book about coffee tables"; well kind of, watch below:

The Night Songs cover along with 700 other photographs appear in The Decade That Rocked . The book is on its second print run and it was # 1 on the Heavy Metal book charts Amazon from the day it was released on June 2 till the day it sold out in July. For a limited time buy the book and receive a free 8x11 band photo from the album cover shoot, signed by Weiss.

“This really cool photographer that we met called what's his name again? Mark Weiss. That's right, one of my very best buddies and he shot he shot the cover for Night Songs for us and it was a shot in the historic district of Philadelphia, which is where we were from and I believe that structure we were standing in was called Head House Square. But the most interesting thing that I remember about that shoot was the album was called night songs and Mark scheduled to shoot for daytime and I kept saying to him that's not gonna look right . He said ‘I shoot day for night’ and I don't know what the fuck that meant. And I just trusted him because I kind of liked this guy right off the bat I thought he was a straight up cat and sure enough when we got the pictures back it looked like it was nighttime. So Mark Weiss is a fucking genius. - Tom Keifer

On June 2, Insight Editions published The Decade That Rocked: The Photography Of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss. This 378 page hardcover book measures 9.2 x 12.8 inches and weighs 6 pounds. Written by Richard Bienstock, The Decade That Rocked includes a foreword by Rob Halford of Judas Priest, an afterword by radio and tv personality Eddie Trunk, as well as contributions by Daniel Siwek.

Featuring the iconic and never-before-published photography of Mark Weiss, The Decade That Rocked covers the biggest names from the ’80s hard rock scene—including Jon Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Van Halen, and more—in an illustrated homage to the music and mayhem of rock’s most colorful decade.

The 1980s were an era of musical excess, filled with spandex, makeup, big hair, groupies, and loud, guitar-driven rock ’n’ roll. Photographer Mark Weiss lived at the heart of it all, documenting the biggest and most dangerous bands of the time—legends ranging from Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, and Mötley Crüe to Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, KISS, and many more. The Decade That Rocked showcases onstage and backstage moments and never-before-seen images from the period’s most historic concerts, events, and album covers—all captured through the lens of Mark “Weissguy” Weiss.

Growing up in Matawan, New Jersey, Mark filled his teenage nights sneaking into concerts to shoot the biggest acts of the ’70s. After being arrested for selling photographs outside a KISS concert in 1977, he walked into the offices of Circus with his portfolio and soon landed his first centerfold spread—a photo of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Soon after, he became the publication’s staff photographer. Throughout the ’80s, his photos were seen by millions, appearing in countless magazines around the world and on the covers of the most iconic albums of the decade.

Dig into Mark’s archives and take a tour through never-before-seen photos of a teenage Jon Bon Jovi, and behind-the-scenes and unreleased images from the album shoot for Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet and the band’s decade-ending historic performance at the Moscow Music Peace Festival. Travel to Washington, DC, as Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider sits before Congress to combat censorship at the infamous PMRC hearings.

Captured from the unique vantage point of a photographer who lived and breathed the ’80s in all its grit and glory, The Decade That Rocked brings to life the no-holds-barred sounds and sights that changed the world of hard rock and metal forever.

