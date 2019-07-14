CIRCLE II CIRCLE Bassist MITCH STEWART Gearing Up To Release New Solo Album; Official Lyric Video For "Death Of Me" Posted

Circle II Circle bassist Mitch Stewart has completed work on a new solo album, Lost In This Life. The first single, "Death Of Me", was released on June 21st along with an official lyric video. Check it out below.

A second single, "Chains", is set to be released on August 16th along with an official video. Stay tuned.

In 2012, Circle II Circle featuring Savatage frontman Zak Stevens performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival. The set featured highlights from the album, The Wake Of Magellan, and video footage of the full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“The Ocean”

“Welcome”

“Turns To Me”

“Morning Sun”

“Compliant In The System”

“The Wake Of Magellan”

“Anymore”

“The Hourglass”

“Black Jack Guillotine”