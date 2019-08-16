CIRCLE II CIRCLE Bassist MITCH STEWART Releases New Single "Chains"; Official Video Posted

Circle II Circle bassist Mitch Stewart has completed work on a new solo album, Lost In This Life. The new single, "Chains", was released today (August 16th) along with an official video. Check it out below.

Check out the previously released lyric video for Stewart's first solo single, "Death Of Me":

Speaking exclusively with BraveWords, Stewart opened up about Circle II Circle's current status. The band released Reign Of Darkness in 2015 but have not been very active in recent years.

Stewart: "We are on a bit of a hiatus. Bill (Hudson / guitars) is doing NorthTale, Zak (Stevens / vocals) is doing Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Henning (Wanner / keyboards) has his Ozzy tribute and COP UK. We're all just taking a much needed breather. I have written several songs for a new CD. Just waiting on Zak to give the thumbs up. For now though, we're all just doing our own thing."