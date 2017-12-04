CIRCLE OF SILENCE Launch Lyric Video For New Song "Lionheart"; New Album Due In April

German power metallers, Circle Of Silence, will release their new album, The Crimson Throne, in April via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out a lyric video for the new song, "Lionheart", below. You can also stream the track via Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"Conquer The Throne"

"Race To The Sky"

"Destroyers Of The Earth"

"The Chosen One"

"Lionheart"

"The Crimson Throne"

"Into The Fire"

"A Kingdom Divine"

"Endgame"

"Possessed By Fire"

"Wild Eyes"

"Lionheart" lyric video:

(Photo - The Sound Of Pictures