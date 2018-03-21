CIRCLE OF SILENCE Premier "The Crimson Throne" Music Video

German power metallers, Circle Of Silence, will release their new album, The Crimson Throne, on April 27th via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out a video for the album track "The Crimson Throne" below.

Tracklisting:

"Conquer The Throne"

"Race To The Sky"

"Destroyers Of The Earth"

"The Chosen One"

"Lionheart"

"The Crimson Throne"

"Into The Fire"

"A Kingdom Divine"

"Endgame"

"Possessed By Fire"

"Wild Eyes"

"The Crimson Throne" video:

"Lionheart" lyric video: