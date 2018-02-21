CIRCLE OF SILENCE Release Making Of Footage For Upcoming "The Crimson Throne" And "Wild Eyes" Music Videos

German power metallers, Circle Of Silence, will release their new album, The Crimson Throne, on April 27th via Massacre Records. Streaming below is footage from the video shoot for the upcoming videos for the singles "The Crimson Throne" and "Wild Eyes". The song playing in the clip is "Lionheart" from the upcoming album.

Pre-order the album here, and check out a lyric video for "Lionheart" below. You can also stream the track via Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"Conquer The Throne"

"Race To The Sky"

"Destroyers Of The Earth"

"The Chosen One"

"Lionheart"

"The Crimson Throne"

"Into The Fire"

"A Kingdom Divine"

"Endgame"

"Possessed By Fire"

"Wild Eyes"

"Lionheart" lyric video:

(Photo - The Sound Of Pictures)