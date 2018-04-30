CIRCLE OF SILENCE Release The Crimson Throne Album Teaser; Video

German power metallers Circle Of Silence have released a new teaser video for their new album, The Crimson Throne, out now via Massacre Records. Order the album here, and watch a new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Conquer The Throne"

"Race To The Sky"

"Destroyers Of The Earth"

"The Chosen One"

"Lionheart"

"The Crimson Throne"

"Into The Fire"

"A Kingdom Divine"

"Endgame"

"Possessed By Fire"

"Wild Eyes"

