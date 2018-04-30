CIRCLE OF SILENCE Release The Crimson Throne Album Teaser; Video

April 30, 2018, 29 minutes ago

news heavy metal circle of silence

CIRCLE OF SILENCE Release The Crimson Throne Album Teaser; Video

German power metallers Circle Of Silence have released a new teaser video for their new album, The Crimson Throne, out now via Massacre Records. Order the album here, and watch a new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Conquer The Throne"
"Race To The Sky"
"Destroyers Of The Earth"
"The Chosen One"
"Lionheart"
"The Crimson Throne"
"Into The Fire"
"A Kingdom Divine"
"Endgame"
"Possessed By Fire"
"Wild Eyes"

Album teaser:

"Wild Eyes" video:

"The Crimson Throne" video:

"Lionheart" lyric video:

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

Latest Reviews