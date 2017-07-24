CIRCUS MAXIMUS Streaming “Architect Of Fortune” Video From Upcoming Havoc In Oslo Live CD / DVD

Norwegian prog metallers, Circus Maximus, will release a new live album, Havoc In Oslo, on August 4th. It will be available on 2CD/DVD and 2CD/BluRay. Watch “Architect Of Fortune” from the upcoming release, available for streaming below.

On February 6th, 2016, Circus Maximus celebrated the release of their fourth studio album, Havoc, with a sold out show at the Rockefeller in Oslo, with a stunning live production that involved pyro, sparks (literally), and a massive light rig. The band wanted to make this show one of the most memorable performances in Circus Maximus history and then to share this night with the world. So, it was decided to capture the entire night with multiple high definition cameras for a release on both Blu-Ray and DVD as well as an audio component.

Ever since the band released Live In Japan via YouTube, they have been eager to make a proper live release in a physical format. Havoc Live in Oslo is a powerful statement from a band at the top of their game.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

“Forging”

“Namaste”

“The One”

“The Weight”

“Highest Bitter”

“Architect Of Fortune”

“Arrival Of Love”

“Loved Ones”

“Sin”

CD2:

“Havoc”

“Pages”

“Abyss”

“I Am”

“Chivalry”

“Game Of Life”

DVD/Blu-Ray:

“Forging”

“Namaste”

“The One”

“The Weight”

“Highest Bitter”

“Architect Of Fortune”

“Arrival Of Love”

“Loved Ones”

“Sin”

“Havoc”

“Pages”

“Abyss”

“I Am”

“Chivalry”

“Game Of Life”

“Architect Of Fortune” video:

“The Weight” video: