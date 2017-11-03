CIRCUS OF POWER To Release Four Album In December; “Fast And Easy” Music Video Streaming

They're back! From the streets of New York City and the gutters of Los Angeles, the kings of 80s and 90s biker rock, Circus Of Power, make their hugely anticipated return with their first new album in a quarter of a century.

Vocalist and songwriter Alex Mitchell has drafted the talents of former Kyuss and Fu Manchu drummer and stoner rock legend, Brant Bjork, to command the drumming duties on fourteen brand new Stones-y, pseudo psychedelic, street rock anthems. Stretching out into bold new territories, while keeping true to the ever identifiable, classic C.O.P. sound, tracks like “Fast And Easy”, “Hard Drivin' Sister” and “American Monster” are sure to excite fans, old and new.

The band's first new video, "Fast And Easy", the first single from their upcoming album, Four, can be seen below.

Circus Of Power was the personification of East Coast sleaze rock during the late 80s and early 90s. Formed in the mid 1980s, during the burgeoning New York City club scene, the classic line-up of Alex Mitchell (vocals), Ryan Maher (drums), Ricky Beck Mahler (guitars), and Gary Sunshine (bass), were signed to RCA records and promptly released their seminal, self-titled debut album debut. Their brand of bluesy, bad-ass biker rock set the perfect backdrop for their lyrical swagger and stories of debauchery and depravity. A live EP, (1989's 'Still Alive'), and second full length, (1990's 'Vices'), continued their musical tradition and thrust the band towards new heights, securing major tours and MTV airplay.

Lineup and label changes led to the third full length album, 1993's Magic And Madness. Released on Columbia Records, the album ushered in a more melodic sound for the band, while losing none of the grit that fans had grown to expect. The group disbanded in the mid-90s, and despite a few sporadic "reunion" gigs, Circus Of Power has been largely inactive... until now.

With a fresh new lineup, including Brant Bjork on the drumming duties, the band is set to release their first new material in a quarter of a century. Four will be available on December 8th via Noize In The Attic Records. Pre-order digital copies here, or physical copies here.

Tracklisting:

“Fast And Easy”

“Hard Drivin' Sister”

“Rock Show”

“Princess Of Mars”

“Half A Dozen Roses”

“Sin City Boogie”

“American Monster”

“See The Sun”

“Flying To L.A.”

“Hot Rod Girls

“Lovesick Blues”

“The Tea Song”

“Blood At Standing Rock”

“Come Git Some”

“Fast And Easy” video: