CIRITH GORGOR Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Bi Den Dode Hant EP

January 12, 2017, 39 minutes ago

news black death cirith gorgor

CIRITH GORGOR Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Bi Den Dode Hant EP

Following the vicious return of Cirith Gorgor, after singing to Hammerheart Records and releasing the Visions Of Exalted Lucifer album, the upcoming Bi Den Dode Hant EP, featuring tracks from the same sessions, will be released on March 7th on mini-CD, mini-LP, and digital.

These tracks stand out with pure hate, great songwriting, biting vocals, pure black metal. This will somewhat slow down the coming of summer. Listen to the title track below:

(Photo - Mira Born)

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

Latest Reviews