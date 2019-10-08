CIRITH UNGOL Release Official Video For "Join The Legion" (Live At Up The Hammers Fest)

On October 25, Cirith Ungol will release their new live album/DVD, I'm Alive, via Metal Blade Records. Capturing Cirith Ungol at the peak of their darkened, mystical powers before a rapturous crowd at the Up the Hammers festival in Athens, Greece, this recording showcases the magic and might of the band onstage. It's accompanied by additional performances recorded at the Hammer of Doom (2017) and Rock Hard Festivals (2018) in Germany. For this monumental release, a special in-depth documentary spanning 2 hours in length was recorded, which includes exclusive interviews about the history and legacy of the band, as told by the current and original members.

For a preview of I'm Alive, a video for "Join The Legion" (live at Up The Hammers Fest) can be seen below:

Once again, acclaimed fantasy artist Michael Whelan (whose images adorn each cover of Cirith Ungol's four studio albums) has created the perfect visual accompaniment for the musical content. It's only fitting as Whelan's breathtaking artwork is inextricably intertwined with the music and mythology of Cirith Ungol in the hearts and imaginations of metalheads worldwide.

Pre-order the album/DVD here in the following formats:

- digipak 2CD/2DVD

- deluxe box set (digipak 2CD/2DVD, bonus DVD, purple marbled vinyl, bonus 10", drum stick, mini mic, picks, backpatch, keychain, laminate, autographed photocard, setlist, A1 poster - limited to 1000 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- ultraviolet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- red rust marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- emerald green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- pink w/ purple splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- plum marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- white marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

* digital options are also available

Tracklisting 2CD/2DVD:

CD 1:

- Live Audio from Up The Hammers Festival, May 27, 2017, Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece

CD2:

- Bonus Tracks - Hammer Of Doom Festival - Nov 18, 2017, Posthalle, Würzburg, Germany

DVD 1:

- Up The Hammers Festival 2017 (Full live set)

- Hammer Of Doom Festival 2018 (Full live set)

DVD 2:

- Documentary approx. 2:00:00

- Rock Hard Festival 2018 (Full live set): 00:57:34

- Rock Hard Interview: 00:10:48