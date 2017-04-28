CIRITH UNGOL Streaming King Of The Dead Ultimate Edition In It’s Entirety

In conjunction with Cirith Ungol's first ever live show on European soil at the Keep It True festival in Lauda-Konigshofen, Germany, Metal Blade Records has released the Ultimate Edition of Cirith Ungol's King Of The Dead album. The album is available for streaming in it’s entirety below.

King Of The Dead Ultimate Edition can be ordered here in the following formats:

- CD/DVD Digipak

- 180g black vinyl

- clear ice blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- turquoise green/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- blood-red vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)

* digital options are also available

The King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition digipak CD features a full re-mastering by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony, five bonus tracks, expanded packaging and a bonus-DVD. The King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition LP will be released as part of the Metal Blade Originals series; featuring 400g spine sleeves, a 12-page booklet and an A1 sized poster, the vinyl was also mastered and fully restored by Patrick W. Engel in January 2017. This version reflects the original sound of the 1st vinyl pressing, released on Enigma in 1984.

King Of The Dead Ultimate Edition tracklisting:

“Atom Smasher”

“Black Machine”

“Master Of The Pit”

“King Of The Dead”

“Death Of The Sun”

“Finger Of Scorn”

“Toccata In D Minor”

“Cirith Ungol”

“Last Laugh” (Live)*

“Death Of The Sun” (alt mix)**

“Master Of The Pit” (Live)***

“King Of The Dead” (Live)***

“Cirith Ungol” (Live)***

* Live 1984 (bonus Track on original CD)

** alternative version (taken from Metal Massacre I)

*** Live at Frost & Fire Fest II at the Majestic Ventura Theater in Ventura on October 8th, 2016

Bonus-DVD track-listing (Live at The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA on January 19th, 1983):

“Atom Smasher”

“I'm Alive”

“Black Machine”

“Master Of The Pit”

“King Of The Dead”

“Death Of The Sun”

“Finger Of Scorn”

“Cirith Ungol”

Album stream:

Cirith Ungol lineup on King Of The Dead:

Tim Baker - vocals

Jerry Fogle - guitars

Michael 'Flint' Vujejia - bass

Robert Garven - drums

Cirith Ungol will perform live in Europe for the first time ever at the Keep It True festival in Lauda-Konigshofen on April 28th - 29th. See below for all dates.

April

28-29 - Lauda-Konigshofen, Germany - Keep It True Festival

May

26-27 - Athens, Greece - Up The Hammers

July

21-22 - Crispendorf, Germany - Chaos Descends

November

17-18 - Wurzburg, Germany - Hammer Of Doom