CIRROSIS Launch “A Better Place To Hate” Lyric Video Featuring KEVIN TALLEY

Mexico’s Cirrosis have released their lyric video for “A Better Place To Hate” featuring Kevin Talley (Dying Fetus, Suffocation, Chimaira). The single is off their new album, The Collector Of Truths, due out December 1st via Concreto Records.

The video was done by Javier García de León at Elipsis Films and the music is a mix of death and thrash, suitable for fans of Fear Factory, Morbid Angel and Pestilence. The band has been lurking in the shadows, and with Grammy nominated producer Francisco ‘Chucky’ Oroz playing guitar, they are finally ready to return to the underground metal scene and prove they can still write fast and technical music.

Vocalist Sir Oz is excited to show fans what Cirrosis has been working on and tells us what can be expected: “I guess that fans will like to see a more versatile and technical Cirrosis. Organized brutality and non-pretentious songs. There are songs that seem an insane competition of virtuosity, we respect that, but we seek to offer a good song, heavy but structured songs. However, this does not mean that fans are not going to find technical aspects in our album; actually, they are going to find it a lot."

The Collector Of Truths will be the band's second studio album, which comes 20 years after their debut Reciclando Desesperación, the Spanish language album released in 1999.

Tracklisting:

"Asfixia"

"Nowhere … But Here"

"Kill My Name"

"The Art Of Breathing"

"Resistencia"

"A Better Place To Hate"

"The Daydreamer's Nightmare"

"I'm The Universe"

For further details, visit Cirrosis on Facebook.