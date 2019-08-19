Cisco 200-150 Exam – The Way To Obtain CCNA Data Center Certification

The Cisco 200-150 exam is designed to evaluate how well you know data center physical infrastructure, networking concepts, and data center storage networking. Also known as Introducing Cisco Data Center Networking (DCICN), this certification test is made up of between 55 and 65 questions.It is a 90-minutetest. The exam is necessary in order to earn the CCNA Data Center credential. The second test associated with this certificate is 200-155 DCICT. Cisco 200-150 is available only in English and it measures the candidates’ knowledge and skills in terms of data center networking concepts, data center physical infrastructure, as well as storage networking. There are various resource materials that are available for the preparation process. You should remember that Examsnap is a rich platform that will help you pass your DCICN exam at the first attempt.

Cisco 200-150 Exam Objectives

When preparing for this test, the students are required to gain mastery of specific topics. These topics make up the exam objectives, and they will be evaluated during the actual test. It is important to understand that over and beyond the objectives given by Cisco, it is recommended that the candidates take their study a step further and explore all the areas that are associated with the topic areas. This is because the themes, as given by Cisco, are general guidelines and other related ones may also be included. Therefore, you are advised to study more. The objectives given by Cisco for the 200-150 certification exam are:

Advanced Data Center Networking Concepts

Advanced Data Center Storage

Basic Data Center Storage

Basic Data Center Networking Concepts

Data Center Physical Infrastructure

It is essential to emphasize that the percentages associated with the topics must be put into consideration during your learning. This is because they indicate the weight of exam questions that may be expected from each topic. For example, 23% of questions are dedicated to advanced data center networking concepts. In other words, the themes with higher percentages will likely have more related questions. Visit the official Cisco website to get more information.

Understanding Cisco 200-150 Exam

The CCNA Data Center credential is a special certification offered by Cisco. The great thing about this certificate is that it doesn’t require any prerequisites. This means practically anyone can earn it. The only thing is that you will have to do a lot of study to cover a wide range of topics when preparing for the test. Some of the exam contents are handpicked from the tests for CCENT and CCNA Routing and Switching. This is why many professionals who have attempted it believe that it is one of the most interesting certification exams anyone would have to write. In case you already have the CCNA certificate, you shouldn’t be nervous because some of the questions will be very easy for you to cope with. On the other hand, you should be prepared for some tough data center related questions. You don’t have to worry about time pressure, especially if you have taken time to go through the exam content thoroughly.The questions cover a lot of information. Hence, it is essential that you are mindful of the time you dedicate to single question. You can’t afford to spend too many minutes on it.Be concentrated and calm. It is better to go to the next task without wasting time.

Cisco 200-150 Exam Question Types

There are different types of questions you might come across during the 200-125 DCICN certification test. There are simple multiple-choice questions.It is the most popular kind of questions that you will face. There is also a multiple-correct multiple-choice question type. In this case, you will not be told to choose all that apply, rather, the question will state the exact number of correct answers to look for. There is also drag and drop, which is pretty interesting to answer. In addition, there is a simulation question. You can be asked to study the configuration of specific devices and provide answers to some multiple-choice questions on the configurations.

No doubt, it might be tricky. However, if you take time to go through the detailed blueprint of the Cisco exam, you will be able to cope with all the questions. Learn the content using updated guides. First of all, visit the official Cisco website and find useful links there. This is alsosignificant for your exam success. Besides, train with practice questions to get familiar with different exam types.

All You Need to Know about Test Taking Process

Understanding what to expect in the Cisco 200-150 exam is important. The first thing you need to know is that there is a countdown clock at the corner of your screen, which helps you control the time you have spent and the remaining minutes. It is important that you keep an eye on it and be conscious of the number of the unanswered questions. Another important thing you need to realize is that you will be unable to go back to a previous question. As soon as you click next after answering, you cannot return back. Therefore, ensure that you double check your answers before you click the next button. Besides, you can’t see your answers and correct them at the end of the test.

There are some key concepts you need to know before taking the Cisco200-150 certification test. They include STP, DCB, FCoE port roles, Fiber Optic Standards & Transceivers, FC port roles, and Fast Ethernet to 40-GB Ethernet Standards.

Conclusion

There are many study resources that will help you develop skills in all the areas mentioned above. It is advisable to check out the Examsnap website for training courses and practice questions to prepare for your Cisco 200-150 certification exam. Take into consideration your other responsibilities and start learning as early as possible to feel confident before your actual test.