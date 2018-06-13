CITY OF THIEVES Streaming New Song "Born To Be Great"

UK rockers City Of Thieves will release their new album, Beast Reality, on October 12th. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the album track "Born To Be Great" below.

The buzz has been spreading about City Of Thieves - no frills, no messin' around, no gimmicks - it is heavy rock in it's purest form and will send you running straight to the front of the stage with no-nonsense sledgehammer riffs, hooks and melodies.

Working with acclaimed artist and producer Toby Jepson (Little Angels, The Answer, Wayward Sons), City Of Thieves frontman/bassist Jamie Lailey knew at an early stage the band wanted to take rock by the scruff of it's neck and give it a good shake. "We knew what we wanted to do, we'd been devouring the songwriting and if we were inclined, we could have released a ton of material out of the gate. Toby took what we had and refined it. I'm glad we sat back and digested things with him, it was a major turning point for the band."

With producer Toby Jepson at the helm, Mike Fraser on mixing duties and mastering by Simon Francis (Kodaline, Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream) the presentation of this new material was in the best of hands.

When asked what he thought about City Of Thieves, Mike Fraser simply replied, "Killer band... killer songs". This is not a throwaway comment, this is from a true craftsman who has worked on albums for Metallica, AC/DC, Slipknot, Aerosmith, and more.

So what about the songs? "The new material has bags of groove, different speeds and attitude. We mix it up but keep it genuine and made sure everything flows. Why play something that's monotonous, I'm not saying we're reinventing the wheel but if you think your own music is boring, why inflict that on your audience?" says Will Richards (drums). "We can't wait to unleash the other tunes and get on the road to play live," chips in Lailey.

Tracklisting:

"Reality Bites"

"Fuel And Alcohol"

"Buzzed Up City"

"Lay Me To Waste"

"Control"

"Incinerator"

"Animal"

"Right To Silence"

"Born To Be Great"

"Damage"

"Give It Away"

"Something Of Nothing"

"Born To Be Great":

"Buzzed Up City" video:

Lineup:

Jamie Lailey - Bass/Vocals

Ben Austwick - Guitar

Will Richards - Drums