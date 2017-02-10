CIVIL WAR Announce New Vocalist KELLY SUNDOWN; Video Announcement

Late last year, Sweden's Civil War announced the departure of frontman Nils Patrik Johansson. The band now check in with the following update:

“We proudly present Kelly Sundown as the new voice of Civil War! He's known for his work with Adagio, Beyond Twilight, Darkology, Epysode, Outworld, Zierler and touring singer for Firewind, he brings experience and huge talent into our ranks.

“We are very happy to say that we found just the right person and powerful voice we've been looking for. Help us give the warmest welcome to Kelly. We are all very excited to write a new chapter in Civil War's history together!”

French heavy metal pioneers, Nightmare, have announced a short European tour with Civil War; dates are as follows:

April

28 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

29 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

30 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

May

1 - Metz, France - Guelard Plus

2 - Pratteljn, Switzerland - Z7

3 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Colony

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

6 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Zentral

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli