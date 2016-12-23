CIVIL WAR Part Ways With Vocalist NILS PATRIK JOHANSSON - "It Came As A Really Big Surprise To Us All"

Sweden's Civil War have announced the departure of frontman Nils Patrik Johansson. The band have released the following statement:

“As some of you probably already noticed, our vocalist Patrik suddenly left the band without any further notice. It came as a really big surprise to us all. We just had a meeting and we came to the conclusion that Civil War will go on, and all planned gigs and festivals will be done as planned! We'll take the holidays now to let all this sink in and then we'll start the hunt for a new singer after that.”

Meanwhile, Johansson has issued the following: “"Okay, to avoid misunderstandings: I have left Civil War. They need to tour more and I am not the guy for that due to my work and family situation. I have given them some of my best songs and almost five years of my life. I love them, but all things have an end.

“I wish that they can get a new singer that can carry on my legacy and the spirit of Civil War. If no new singer can be found in time, I will, of course, do the booked shows if they want. I will now focus on Astral Doors and perhaps more important to make a follow-up to Lion’s Share’s epic Dark Hours!"

Civil War released their new album, The Last Full Measure, on November 4th via Napalm Records.

Tracklisting:

“Road To Victory”

“Deliverance”

“Savannah”

“Tombstone”

“America”

“A Tale That Never Should Be Told”

“Gangs Of New York”

“Gladiator”

“People Of The Abyss”

“The Last Full Measure”

“Strike Hard Strike Sure”

“Aftermath”

“Tombstone” video:

"Road To Victory" lyric video:

Order The Last Full Measure in various formats at this location.