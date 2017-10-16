CKY Debut “Head For A Breakdown” Music Video

CKY (Chad I Ginsburg, Jess Margera and Matt Deis) have debuted a new music video for their single "Head For a Breakdown”. Directed by The Costa Sisters, this is the third music video we've seen from the band off their latest LP. The video was shot in and around London, UK during the band's near sell out run earlier this year.

“We were lucky enough to get a day off to explore one of the best cities on earth with our friends," says the band. "The extremely talented Costa sisters, Elena & Sofia were behind the camera. We decided to crash the Queen's Garden Party and film our video in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace.

"This was all impromptu footage mixed with the absolutely mental crowds at our sold-out nights in London. This is our tribute and thank-you to the diehard Bloody Alliance and all the new fans and friends we made in the UK this time around. Can’t wait to see you again soon. Cheers!”

The band will set out on a lengthy tour serving as main support for HIM on their Farewell Tour this fall. CKY will also play headline dates leading up to and throughout that run, full dates can be seen below.

CKY released The Phoenix on June 16th via eOne Music. The all new LP is the first release since the band put out Carver City in 2009. The album was engineered and mixed at Rancho De La Luna, the highly regarded recording studio in Joshua Tree, CA.

Tour dates:

October

18 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club (no HIM)

19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's (no HIM)

20 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock (no HIM)

21 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue (no HIM)

23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

27 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post (no HIM)

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

31 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center

November

2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

3 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

5 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

6 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

13 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

14 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom (no HIM)

15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - New York CIty, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)