CKY Debut “Replaceable” Music Video

CKY (Chad I Ginsburg, Jess Margera and Matt Deis) have debuted a brand new music video for the song “Replaceable”. Directed by produced by JOFFco, this is the second music video we've seen from their all new LP, The Phoenix.

"The video for “Replaceable” captures just how ridiculous the whole process of making a music video is," says the band. "And how bands have so many bad ideas pitched to them so we figured we put a bunch of them into one video. It's a comical look about our hunt to find an average director to shoot a decent music video and the struggle that ensued. Enjoy!"

CKY released The Phoenix on June 16th via eOne Music. The all new LP is the first release since the band put out Carver City in 2009. The album was engineered and mixed at Rancho De La Luna, the highly regarded recording studio in Joshua Tree, CA.

The cover art for The Phoenix was completed by chandelier maker and artist Adam Wallacavage. The band commissioned Wallacavage to create a one of a kind piece for the cover.

Tracklisting:

“Replaceable”

“Days of Self Destruction”

“Unknown Enemy”

“Head For A Breakdown”

“The Other Ones”

“Wiping Off The Dead”

“Lies From You”

“Better Than Get Even”

The band is currently on 2017 Vans Warped Tour. This is the band's first time returning to the Warped Tour since 2000. Before that, CKY finished a highly successful thirteen show run of the UK, most of which were sold out.