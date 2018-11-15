CKY Release Cover Of GG ALLIN's "Bite It You Scum"; Visualizer Streaming

CKY have released a cover of the GG Allin classic, “Bite It You Scum”, ahead of their exclusive Record Store Day release. The song is from a vinyl-only EP called Too Precious To Kill, which will be released in stores on Black Friday, November 23rd (Record Store Day).

“Nobody knows fucking GG Allin!” says frontman and guitarist Chad I Ginsburg. “CKY will kill you!!!… with this relentless and quite vicious studio version of this classic punk rock song. It has been a longtime staple in the CKY live show and highly requested for over a decade! Here it is in studio quality, only available as part of our record store day exclusive. Crank it up and take a shit on someone!”

CKY will make a hometown in-store appearance at Creep Records in West Chester, PA at 2 PM, EST on November 23rd, with none other than Phil Margera participating as Santa Claus. Visit creeprecords.com for more info.

CKY is currently wrapping up their North American run of dates with Nekrogoblikon. Click here for all dates.

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)