CKY Streaming First New Track Since 2009; The Phoenix Album Details Revealed

American rock act CKY (Chad I Ginsburg, Jess Margera and Matt Deis) have debuted a brand new single today titled “Days Of Self Destruction” (featuring Brent Hinds). The track is the first bit of new music from the band since 2009, and is available for streaming below.

"We're stoked to get a new album out after an 8 year hiatus," says drummer Jess Margera. “”Days Of Self Destruction” was the first song we recorded at Rancho De La Luna, featuring our buddy and all-around badass Brent Hinds!"

In addition to all pre-orders now being live, the track is also an iTunes instant gratification track, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes will receive “Days Of Self Destruction” as an instant download.

The cover art for The Phoenix is also being revealed today. The band commissioned chandelier maker and artist Adam Wallacavage to create a one of a kind piece for the cover.

CKY will release The Phoenix on June 16th via eOne Music. The all new LP will be the first release since the band put out Carver City in 2009. The album was engineered and mixed at Rancho De La Luna, the highly regarded recording studio in Joshua Tree, CA.

Chad I Ginsburg, the band’s guitarist and singer, steps into the frontman role with charisma, charm, and bravado, confidently delivering a diverse performance as he claims a position that was clearly rightfully his to own. He’s joined in enduring partnership and musical and personal chemistry by fellow CKY cofounder, Jess Margera, the drummer whose extracurricular work in projects like The Company Band (with guys from Clutch and Fireball Ministry) expanded CKY’s horizons as much as Ginsburg’s solo work has as well. The duo returned to their primary project refreshed and reenergized, with bassist Matt Deis (ex-All That Remains), who first joined CKY in 2005.

Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and Deftones have all personally invited CKY on tour, cementing a legacy as a hard-charging live act. CKY built a worldwide fanbase of dedicated acolytes, friends, and supporters, lovingly dubbed the CKY Alliance, with a broader group of musicians, athletes, and other creative types in the CKY family, both literally and figuratively.

“We’re grown adults now with an eagle-eye perspective on who we are, what we do, and how to do it right,” Ginsburg declares, with matter-of-fact certainty. “None of us are out there in the clouds. We’re pretty well-grounded people that have an honest perspective on where we’re at.”

Tracklisting:

“Replaceable”

“Days of Self Destruction”

“Unknown Enemy”

“Head For A Breakdown”

“The Other Ones”

“Wiping Off The Dead”

“Lies From You”

“Better Than Get Even”

Pre-order digital copies here, or physical copies here.

The band have tour dates booked all summer highlighted by a return to the 2017 Vans Warped Tour. This is the band's first time returning to the Warped Tour since 2000. But first the band will head over to the UK to do thirteen show run, most of which are already sold out. This will be the first time the band has been back to the UK since 2009. CKY will then head to Canada for ten key shows from Quebec all the way to Vancouver.

Click here for all tour dates.