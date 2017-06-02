CKY Streaming New Single “Replaceable”

American rock act CKY (Chad I Ginsburg, Jess Margera and Matt Deis) have debuted another brand new single today titled “Replaceable”. This the second new song we've seen from the band. The band released "Days Of Self Destruction" (Feat. Brent Hinds) last month. That track can be streamed below.

“’Replaceable’ is a rockin track. Fucking solid," says guitarist / vocalist Chad I Ginsburg. "I would say it is generally about anyone that gets in your way, holds you back or slows your potential with their own blatant insecurity, fears or sickness."

In addition to all pre-orders now being live, both tracks are also iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes will receive “Replaceable” and “Days Of Self Destruction” as an instant download.

Ginsberg continues, "Individuals that you are ultimately and knowingly covering for as they selfishly sabotage you. And then realizing how much better you can be without any losers or life suckers as obstacles. Rock n roll power. Onward. Strength from within."

CKY will release The Phoenix on June 16th via eOne Music. The all new LP will be the first release since the band put out Carver City in 2009. The album was engineered and mixed at Rancho De La Luna, the highly regarded recording studio in Joshua Tree, CA.

The cover art for The Phoenix was completed by chandelier maker and artist Adam Wallacavage to create a one of a kind piece for the cover.

Tracklisting:

“Replaceable”

“Days of Self Destruction”

“Unknown Enemy”

“Head For A Breakdown”

“The Other Ones”

“Wiping Off The Dead”

“Lies From You”

“Better Than Get Even”

“Days Of Self Destruction”:

Pre-order digital copies here, or physical copies here.

The band have tour dates booked all summer highlighted by a return to the 2017 Vans Warped Tour. This is the band's first time returning to the Warped Tour since 2000. But first the band will head over to the UK to do thirteen show run, most of which are already sold out. This will be the first time the band has been back to the UK since 2009. CKY will then head to Canada for ten key shows from Quebec all the way to Vancouver.

Click here for all tour dates.

(Photo: Jimmy Hubbard)