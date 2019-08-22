Classic BLACK SABBATH Songs To Be Featured On New Season Of Peaky Blinders

According to Mirror.co.uk, Black Sabbath’s iconic songs “The Wizard” and “War Pigs” will be featured on the fifth season of Peaky Blinders, the Netflix hit series about one of the most powerful UK-based gangs post-World War I.

Director Anthony Byrne states: ”We are using their tracks 'The Wizard' and 'War Pigs'. We built a library of music that we auditioned against different scenes. Black Sabbath just felt like a no-brainer. I was going: 'Why've they not been used before?'"





The series is about returning war hero Thomas Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) and his family as they try to gain control of the underground crime scene in Birmingham.

The official plot synopsis reads: "Series five of Steven Knight's crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation."







