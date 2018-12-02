Classic FOREIGNER Line-Up Performs Live In Atlantic City On At Double Vision: Then And Now Show (Video)

Foreigner presented has been playing select Double Vision: Then And Now shows, in total four special celebration events in total featuring all current band members - Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) - plus the original band members who helped to put the iconic group on the map more than forty years ago. Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills initially joined the band on November 9th and 10th to rock through some of the best-selling songs from the band’s albums.

Fan-filmed video of the classic line-up in action at the November 30th show in Atlantic City, NJ is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Current line-up without Mick Jones:

"Cold As Ice"

"Head Games"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Headknocker"

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

Classic line-up:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Double Vision"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Dirty White Boy"

Current / classic line-ups performing together:

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Hot Blooded"

(Photo by: Karsten Staiger)