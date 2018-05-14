Classic FREHLEY'S COMET Line-Up Performs At Indianapolis KISS Expo 2018; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrated it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests included Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and featured live performances both nights. Check out fan-filmed video of the reunited Frehley's Comet - featuring Ace Frehley, John Regan, Tod Howarth and Anton Fig - below.

The full Q&A session with Ace Frehley at the Expo can be viewed below.