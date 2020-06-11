Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Reopen June 15 With New Precautions

According to Alternative Press, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland is reopening, but fans better practice social distancing by staying at least “two Stratocasters apart” and bring their credit cards, officials announced Thursday.

Rock’s shrine will reopen on June 15 after closing on March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors must practice social distancing of 6 feet (1.8 meters), or at least the distance of two Stratocaster guitars.

Temperatures will be checked at the door and fans must wear masks. There will be continuous cleaning inside and hand sanitizers. There also will be advance online ticketing, limited capacity with timed ticketing and no cash will be accepted.

