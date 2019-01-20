CLIMATE OF FEAR - Debut Album Due In March

Introducing Climate Of Fear, a new UK-based, melodic death metal five-piece. For fans of At The Gates, Carcass, early Arch Enemy, and Stampin' Ground, the band's debut full-length The Onset Of Eternal Darkness will be out March 1st via Demons Run Amok; pre-orders can be placed here. Melodic and terrific, Climate Of Fear combine the best of death metal, beatdown, and hardcore.

Formed in 2017, Climate Of Fear have already toured relentlessly throughout The UK and across Europe (from Spain to The Czech Republic), supporting US veterans Merauder and playing with Leeched. In their short history, Climate Of Fear have also played with Vein, Sick Of It All, Malevolence, and Twitching Tongues.

The band are staunch anti-capitalists, anti-religion, and anti-propagandists, whose lyrical themes found within The Onset Of Eternal Darkness include environmental nihilism and anti-exploitation. The cover art and tracklisting for The Onset Of Eternal Darkness can be seen below.

"Rapture"

"The Cult Of Retribution"

"Shadow & Flame"

"Centuries Of Torment"

"Storming The Heavens"

"De Conflictu Noctis Aeternae Obruat"

"Slaves Of Capital"

"From Enslavement To Extinction"

"Divide & Conquer"

Check out "From Enslavement To Extinction" and "The Cult Of Retribution" now:

