CLOAK Announce Headlining U.S. Dates

Cloak have announced a run of headlining U.S. dates ahead of their upcoming tour in support of label-mates Horrendous. The trek will include the headlining slot at Decibel Magazine's Metal and Beer Fest After Party in Philadelphia, PA on April 4.

Cloak will be touring in support of 2019's The Burning Dawn, which was named one of the Best Albums of the year by various metal outlets.

April

3 – Raleigh, NC – Slim’s ^

4 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest After Party ^

5 – Rochester, NY – Rosen ^

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus ^

7 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom *

8 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

9 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck *

10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s #

12 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

13 – Knoxville, TN – Club Fungus ^

^ No Horrendous, Cloak only

* also w/ Satan, Haunt, + more

# also w/ Spectral Voice + more