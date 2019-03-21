CLOAK Announce New US Tour Dates

Atlanta-based metal quartet, Cloak, have announced additional US tour dates in support of Uada. Cloak will be joining the tour on April 14 in Detroit, MI and will remain on the run through April 25 in Seattle, WA. After the tour concludes, the band will next be performing a one-off hometown show as support for Goatwhore on May 17 in Atlanta, GA. Label-mates Withered will also be joining the band for this show.

Additionally, Cloak will be performing at the Decibel Fest pre-show, which is taking place on April 12 in Philadelphia, PA at the Philly Foundry. The band will be joining Integrity, Full Of Hell, and Devil Master.

Cloak are touring in support of their debut full length, To Venomous Depths. The album is available across various CD and LP formats here. The album is also streaming across Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and more.

Tour dates:

April (with Integrity, Full Of Hell, Devil Master)

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Philly Foundry

April (with Uada, Wormwitch)

14 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

15 - Rock Island, IL - RIBCO

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive

18 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One - Psycho Smokeout Festival

21 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room - Jack London

22 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

23 - Grant’s Pass, OR - Sound Lounge

24 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge

25 - Seattle, WA - Highline

May (with Goatwhore, Withered)

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Drunken Unicorn

(Photo - Acacia Levin)