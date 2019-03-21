CLOAK Announce New US Tour Dates
Atlanta-based metal quartet, Cloak, have announced additional US tour dates in support of Uada. Cloak will be joining the tour on April 14 in Detroit, MI and will remain on the run through April 25 in Seattle, WA. After the tour concludes, the band will next be performing a one-off hometown show as support for Goatwhore on May 17 in Atlanta, GA. Label-mates Withered will also be joining the band for this show.
Additionally, Cloak will be performing at the Decibel Fest pre-show, which is taking place on April 12 in Philadelphia, PA at the Philly Foundry. The band will be joining Integrity, Full Of Hell, and Devil Master.
Cloak are touring in support of their debut full length, To Venomous Depths. The album is available across various CD and LP formats here. The album is also streaming across Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and more.
Tour dates:
April (with Integrity, Full Of Hell, Devil Master)
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Philly Foundry
April (with Uada, Wormwitch)
14 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
15 - Rock Island, IL - RIBCO
16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
17 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive
18 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery
19 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One - Psycho Smokeout Festival
21 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room - Jack London
22 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
23 - Grant’s Pass, OR - Sound Lounge
24 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge
25 - Seattle, WA - Highline
May (with Goatwhore, Withered)
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Drunken Unicorn
(Photo - Acacia Levin)