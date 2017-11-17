CLOAK Release Music Video For "The Hunger"

Atlanta, GA's metal quartet Cloak have released a music video for the track titled "The Hunger". The video, directed and shot by the band and David Parham, can be seen below.



Regarding the video, the band comments: "'The Hunger' symbolizes a hunt that begins when one enters the untamed darkness and ventures far away from the security of light. This song is dedicated to those who are not just attracted to the nightside, but those who are bound to it.”

"The Hunger" comes off Cloak's newly released album, To Venomous Depths. The full-length is available across various CD and LP formats at this location. It's also streaming across Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Recorded at Aria Studios in Marietta, GA with producer Joey Jones (Royal Thunder, Sour Vein), Cloak capture the magic, mystique, and mystery of classic heavy metal with their debut, To Venomous Depths. Drawing from metal's most impactful sub genres, the quartet distill their collective influences into an enthralling full-album experience that honors the spirit of the early classics while standing firmly in the now. Captivating tracks like "Beyond The Veil", "Deep Red", "Forever Burned" and the title track are riveted with somber harmonies, driving rhythms, and dramatic builds in momentum and suspense. Cloak's bold and blackened metal teems with dark energy, and To Venomous Depths is a testament to the genre’s primal power and magic.



The artwork and tracklisting for To Venomous Depths can be found below:

"To Venomous Depths / Where No Light Shines"

"Within The Timeless Black"

"The Hunger"

"Beyond The Veil"

"Death Posture"

"In The Darkness, The Path"

"Forever Burned"

"Passage"

"Deep Red"

In addition to the video release, Cloak kick off an East Coast tour this weekend in Atlanta, GA. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.

November

18 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

25 - Raleigh, NC - Slims

26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

28 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

29 - Asheville, NC - Odditorium

For further details, visit the official Cloak Facebook page.