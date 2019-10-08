CLOAK Reveal Music Video For “A Voice In The Night”

Atlanta black 'n' rollers Cloak have shared the bewitching, occult-inspired music video for their latest single, "A Voice In The Night," which is taken from the band's upcoming sophomore record, The Burning Dawn. The video, which was once again created entirely by the band, can be seen below.

Cloak comment: "'A Voice In The Night' is a song about following the road of true freedom, which in turn is a road of constant strife. It's about venturing into the darkest corners of this doomed world and carving your own path until the end. This song is dedicated to those who have heard this voice, and those especially who were brave enough to heed its call."

Cloak will be supporting black metal masters 1349 on the band's upcoming North American tour. Cloak is first of the three band lineup, which will feature direct support from Uada. The trek will kick off on October 25, which is also the same day that Cloak's sophomore album, The Burning Dawn, will be released.

Cloak comment on the upcoming dates, "To coincide with the release of our new album The Burning Dawn, we will join 1349 and Uada on a blazing trail across the US and Canada. A new dawn beckons and the black flame burns high! See you on the road.”

Tour dates:

October

25 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

26 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

27 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

29 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom

30 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

31 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

November

1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

2 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

3 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

4 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

5 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hi-Hat

9 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

12 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone

16 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Cloak comments on The Burning Dawn album: "We have spent the last two years meticulously crafting our new album that we have come to name The Burning Dawn. This process has changed us by giving way to a very different representation of our art, one that this album embodies completely. It is more of an attack than a reflection, and we feel that 'Tempter's Call' is the perfect introduction into this new chapter. Join us!"

The Burning Dawn can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Conceptually, the record comes from a place below the surface where the sleepless and sinister dwell, and is absorbed by the darkest of dreams and the most primal desires. Musically, this exploration takes the gothic nuances of its predecessor while abandoning any hesitation in exchange for a more aggressive and vehement spirit.

While rippers like “On Poisoned Ground” and “Into The Storm” deliver a fury of soulful aggression, songs like “Lifeless Silence” and “The Fire, The Faith, The Void” offer a darker, gothic essence, ultimately displaying Cloak’s multi-faceted and dynamic musical diversity.

The artwork of The Burning Dawn was created by Adam Burke.

Tracklisting:

"March Of The Adversary"

"The Cleansing Fire"

"A Voice In The Night"

"Tempter’s Call"

"Into The Storm"

"Lifeless Silence"

"The Fire, The Faith, The Void"

"On Poisoned Ground"

"Where The Horrors Thrive"

"A Voice In The Night" video:

"Tempter’s Call" video:

"Into The Storm" video:

Lineup:

Scott Taysom - Vocals & Guitar

Max Brigham - Guitar

Sean Bruneau - Drums

Billy Robinson - Bass