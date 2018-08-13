CLOAK Reveal New Video For "Beyond The Veil"

Atlanta, GA's metal quartet Cloak have released a new video for the track "Beyond The Veil". The clip, conceived and created by the band themselves, can be seen below.

Regarding the video, Cloak comments, ""'Beyond The Veil' is a song that's grown in meaning and importance the longer it's been with us. It's a song about both the fear and comfort of knowing there is something much greater in charge here and the empowerment that it can bring. Regarding the visual aspects, we wanted to work with color this time. Being fans of Dario Argento and classic 'Hammer Horror' films, it only felt right to pair the song with rich and powerful colors."

Cloak will be appearing this weekend at Psycho Las Vegas, and at Church Of Misery's exclusive west coast show. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below.

Cloak live:

August

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Fest

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (with Church Of Misery, Spirit Adrift, Black Mare)

September

15 - White Hall, MD - Shadow Woods Fest

