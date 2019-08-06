CLOAK To Release The Burning Dawn Album In October; "Tempter's Call" Music Video Streaming

Cloak have announced the release of their new album, The Burning Dawn, which is due via Season Of Mist on October 25. The album artwork and tracklisting can be found below, as well as a video for the first single, "Tempter's Call".

Cloak comments on the new album: "We have spent the last two years meticulously crafting our new album that we have come to name The Burning Dawn. This process has changed us by giving way to a very different representation of our art, one that this album embodies completely. It is more of an attack than a reflection, and we feel that 'Tempter's Call' is the perfect introduction into this new chapter. Join us!"

The Burning Dawn can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Conceptually, the record comes from a place below the surface where the sleepless and sinister dwell, and is absorbed by the darkest of dreams and the most primal desires. Musically, this exploration takes the gothic nuances of its predecessor while abandoning any hesitation in exchange for a more aggressive and vehement spirit.

While rippers like “On Poisoned Ground” and “Into The Storm” deliver a fury of soulful aggression, songs like “Lifeless Silence” and “The Fire, The Faith, The Void” offer a darker, gothic essence, ultimately displaying Cloak’s multi-faceted and dynamic musical diversity.

The artwork of The Burning Dawn was created by Adam Burke.

Tracklisting:

"March Of The Adversary"

"The Cleansing Fire"

"A Voice In The Night"

"Tempter’s Call"

"Into The Storm"

"Lifeless Silence"

"The Fire, The Faith, The Void"

"On Poisoned Ground"

"Where The Horrors Thrive"

"Tempter’s Call" video:

Lineup:

Scott Taysom - Vocals & Guitar

Max Brigham - Guitar

Sean Bruneau - Drums

Billy Robinson - Bass