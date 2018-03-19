CLOAKROOM Live At Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar; Quality Video Of Full Set Streaming

March 19, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock cloakroom

Quality video of Cloakroom's full set at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on October 4th, 2017 can be seen below. The footage was filmed by Maximum Volume Silence with audio mix by Zac Montez.

Cloakroom's sophomore album, Time Well, is available via Relapse Records on CD/2xLP/Digital. Physical orders and exclusive bundles are available via Relapse.com at this location and digital orders are available via Bandcamp here.

