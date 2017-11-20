CLOAKROOM Perform "The Passenger" At Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar; Quality Video Posted

Northwest Indiana’s Cloakroom recently released their second album, Time Well, via Relapse Records. In the video below, filmed by Maximum Volume Silence with audio mix by Zac Montez, the band perform the album track "The Passenger" at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY.

Time Well is available on CD/2xLP/Digital. Physical orders and exclusive bundles are available via Relapse.com at this location and digital orders are available via Bandcamp here.

Time Well tracklisting:

“Gone But Not Entirely”

“Big World”

“Concrete Gallery”

“Seedless Star”

“Sickle Moon Blues”

“Hymnal”

“The Sun Won’t Let Us Go”

“Time Well”

“52Hz Whale”

“The Passenger”

“Big World” video:

“Concrete Gallery” video:

“The Sun Won’t Let Us Go” video:

“Seedless Star” video: