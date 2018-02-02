CLOCKWORK REVOLUTION Featuring Former Members Of YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's RISING FORCE, CRIMSON GLORY And KAMELOT Debut “Fade Away” Video

Clockwork Revolution, featuring former members of Yngwie Malmsteen, Crimson Glory and Kamelot have released a new music video “Fade Away”, from their debut album which was released in September 2017 via Sonic Night Music Club.

Clockwork Revolution is drummer Patrick Johansson (W.A.S.P., Yngwie Malmsteen) singer Wade Black (Leatherwolf, Crimson Glory), bassist Dirk Van Tilborg (Alias, Kamelot), and guitarist Dewayne Hart (Kinlin) delivering a powerful sound that draws from both modern and classic metal. Its' debut is packed full of straight forward metal that comes directly from the heart delivering an explosive mixture.

Tracklisting:

“Give Me The Reins”

“Now I Know”

“Heritage”

“Fade Away”

“Monsanto”

“Carnivore”

“Sweet Leaf”

“Endless”

“Last In Line”

“Test My Pride”

“Heritage” video: