CLOCKWORK REVOLUTION Featuring Former Members Of YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's RISING FORCE, CRIMSON GLORY And KAMELOT Debut “Test My Pride” Lyric Video

Clockwork Revolution, featuring former members of Yngwie Malmsteen, Crimson Glory and Kamelot have released a new lyric video for “Fade Away”, from their debut album, available via Sonic Night Music Club. Watch below.

Clockwork Revolution is drummer Patrick Johansson (W.A.S.P., Yngwie Malmsteen) singer Wade Black (Leatherwolf, Crimson Glory), bassist Dirk Van Tilborg (Alias, Kamelot), and guitarist Dewayne Hart (Kinlin) delivering a powerful sound that draws from both modern and classic metal. Its' debut is packed full of straight forward metal that comes directly from the heart delivering an explosive mixture.

Tracklisting:

“Give Me The Reins”

“Now I Know”

“Heritage”

“Fade Away”

“Monsanto”

“Carnivore”

“Sweet Leaf”

“Endless”

“Last In Line”

“Test My Pride”

“Test My Pride” video:

“Fade Away” video:

“Heritage” video: