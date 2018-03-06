CLOVEN HOOF – Definitive Collection Released

Metal Nation Records (owned by ex-Neat Records boss and original Tygers Of Pan Tang vocalist Jess Cox) have released two CDs from Cloven Hoof, The Definitive Part One and Part Two.

The Definitive Part One details:

Active throughout the 1980s, the band had folded in 1989 but reemerged in the mid-200s. Aware none of their four studio albums from the 1980's were available bassist and founder, Lee Payne together with long time CH vocalist Russ North recruited drummer Joe Brown and guitarist Ben Read, re-entering the studio to record a new unreleased track together with unavailable classics from their back catalogue. Only previously available from the band’s gigs ten years ago the cd has been repackaged and given a professional release with distribution for the first time. The booklet has been extensively overhauled with new sleeve notes by the band and personal photos added and full lyrics.

The Definitive Part Two details:

The second part of this series consists of rare and unreleased tracks recorded by CH in recent years and highlights four great vocalists associated with them during that time and before. The first five tracks are the 2010 band self-financed EP, The Throne Of Damnation - a short run private pressing featuring vocalist Matt Moreton who appeared on two previous Hoof albums. This EP was never made available commercially again only sold via the band. The other six tracks are unreleased gems featuring one song each from the vocal talents of Ash Cooper and recent frontman Joe Whelan who now tours as a main vocalist in Jeff Wayne's Arena musical of War Of The Worlds. The final four song featuring the talented vocalist Lee Small (Lionheart and ex-Shy, Phenomena and Skyscraper frontman). A full explanation of this period is included in the CDcd booklet by Lee Payne.