CLUTCH And GWAR's Manager JACK FLANAGAN Passes - "We Are Eternally Grateful, And Will Miss Him More Than Words Can Express"

On October 12th, Clutch announced that friend and manager, Jack Flanagan, had passed away. Their message can be found below.

"We lost a hero today. Jack Flanagan was super human in every way. For 25 years, Jack guided the band through every conceivable situation with a precision and enthusiasm that will never be matched. It was only with Jack's guidance and vision that we four young men were able to build a career out of rock and roll. His insight, his passion for the music, his love for all those around him, and his sense of humor, made him someone we couldn't wait to see again. We were always excited when he would come visit us on the road or, even better, travel with us for a couple nights. Then it'd be like the old days again, when Jack was our road manager... and we'd all be on the bus together riding to the next gig, listening to the The Pogues, and cracking jokes. Jack Flanagan was the best manager, mentor, and friend we could have ever hoped for. Jack, thank you for making us better than we ever thought we could be."

GWAR also paid tribute to Flanagan:

"Today we lost GWAR's longtime manager and friend Jack Flanagan. Jack played a huge role in the career of GWAR and the lives of members of the Slave Pit for more than two decades.

Jack was a staple in the punk and metal scene up and down the East Coast since the '80s, first playing with his band The Mob, and then as a figure in the music industry. No one believed in GWAR and supported the band and its members more than Jack Flanagan. We are eternally grateful, and will miss him more than words can express."