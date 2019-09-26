CLUTCH Announce Annual Holiday Run Of US Tour Dates

Clutch have announced December 2019 tour dates for their annual US holiday run. The tour kicks off December 27 at Bogarts in Cincinnati, OH and ends with a special New Years Eve show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA. Main support on all dates will be The Steel Woods from Nashville, TN. Damon Johnson, guitarist/singer songwriter will open all shows except Asheville, NC. Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown will open the Asheville, NC show.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 28 at noon, ET via www.pro-rock.com.

Dates:

December

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

28 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel (support from Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown)

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer (New Years Eve Show)

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion