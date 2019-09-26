CLUTCH Announce Annual Holiday Run Of US Tour Dates
September 26, 2019, 32 minutes ago
Clutch have announced December 2019 tour dates for their annual US holiday run. The tour kicks off December 27 at Bogarts in Cincinnati, OH and ends with a special New Years Eve show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA. Main support on all dates will be The Steel Woods from Nashville, TN. Damon Johnson, guitarist/singer songwriter will open all shows except Asheville, NC. Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown will open the Asheville, NC show.
Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 28 at noon, ET via www.pro-rock.com.
Dates:
December
27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
28 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel (support from Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown)
29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
31 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer (New Years Eve Show)
Lineup:
Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion