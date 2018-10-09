CLUTCH Announce December "Holiday" Tour Dates

Clutch has announced their annual “Holiday” tour dates for December with The Messthetics, Lionize and Mike Dillon Band supporting the tour. Radio pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday, October 11th at 10 AM, and public on sale starts Friday, October 12th at 10 AM. The “Holiday” tour starts December 27th and ends with their New Years Eve show in Cleveland on December 31st.

Jean-Paul Gaster on the package said: "We are very excited to have our friends Lionize, The Mike Dillon Band and The Messthetics be a part of this year’s Clutch Holiday Run. Each band brings something special to the bill and with so many great players in one place there’s bound to be some surprises. Come out early and celebrate with us!"

All ticket links are available at pro-rock.com.

Dates:

December

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Portland, ME - Aura

30 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Auditorium at Temple Live

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion