CLUTCH Announce Headline Tour Dates, First Annual Earth Rocker Festival
February 8, 2017, an hour ago
Clutch has just announced a string of headline tour dates for May. Supporting the tour will be Lucero and The Sword. The band has also announced their first annual Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV on May 20th. Full line-up to be announced soon. Pre-sale tickets available now, public stale starts 10 AM, ET on Friday. Ticket info available here.
“We did a whole bunch of touring in 2016,” states the band’s front man Neil Fallon. “Right now, we’re cooling our heels and starting to kick around some riffs for the next record. We hope to be recording the LP come the end of the year. Where and with whom is yet TBD. At the moment though, we’re really just at the beginning phase of writing and we already have a surplus of ideas.
"In other news, this spring we will be hosting the first annual Earth Rocker Festival. It’ll take place in Shiley Acres, West Virginia. We played at Shiley Acres last year and it was a real blast. Our intent is to have a really diverse bill. If all goes as planned, Earth Rocker Festival will continue as an annual event, hopefully growing in scope over the years.”
Tour dates:
May
10 - Asheville, NC - Highland Brewing Company
12 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
16 - Providence, RI - Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel
17 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
20 - Inwood, WV - Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres
Clutch lineup:
Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion