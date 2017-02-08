CLUTCH Announce Headline Tour Dates, First Annual Earth Rocker Festival

Clutch has just announced a string of headline tour dates for May. Supporting the tour will be Lucero and The Sword. The band has also announced their first annual Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV on May 20th. Full line-up to be announced soon. Pre-sale tickets available now, public stale starts 10 AM, ET on Friday. Ticket info available here.

“We did a whole bunch of touring in 2016,” states the band’s front man Neil Fallon. “Right now, we’re cooling our heels and starting to kick around some riffs for the next record. We hope to be recording the LP come the end of the year. Where and with whom is yet TBD. At the moment though, we’re really just at the beginning phase of writing and we already have a surplus of ideas.

"In other news, this spring we will be hosting the first annual Earth Rocker Festival. It’ll take place in Shiley Acres, West Virginia. We played at Shiley Acres last year and it was a real blast. Our intent is to have a really diverse bill. If all goes as planned, Earth Rocker Festival will continue as an annual event, hopefully growing in scope over the years.”

Tour dates:

May

10 - Asheville, NC - Highland Brewing Company

12 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

16 - Providence, RI - Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel

17 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

20 - Inwood, WV - Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion