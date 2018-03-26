CLUTCH Announce Second Annual Earth Rocker Festival; BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Confirmed To Perform

Clutch has now confirmed their second annual Earth Rocker Festival. The festival will take place on August 4th at Shiley Acres located in Inwood West Virginia. Joining Clutch on stage this year will be Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, and the Let There Be Rock School band. Tickets for the festival are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate the day of the show. Tickets can be found at this this location.

Like last year's inaugural offering, Shiley Acres and Clutch have worked together to make Earth Rocker Festival 18 a fan and band-friendly event. Earth Rocker Festival is a day time event. The gates open at noon and music runs all day, ending right before the sun sets. The festival has a designated camping location and will offer free camping on site the day and night of the show. Other fan-friendly elements include free parking starting at 9 am the day of the event, free admission for accompanied children under 12, and allows lawn chairs and pop up tents in designated areas. As Greg Shiley, owner of Shiley Acres puts it “There will be plenty of good food, beer choices and all at reasonable prices, so come spend a summer afternoon enjoying the great bands and open air. We’ll make that real easy for ya”.

All Earth Rocker Festival 18 ticket and general information is available at EarthRockerFest.com.