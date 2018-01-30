CLUTCH Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates With Support From THE BRONX, RED FANG, FIREBALL MINISTRY

Clutch has just announced a string of spring headline tour dates starting on April 27th in Chattanooga, TN. Supporting the tour will be The Bronx, Red Fang and Fireball Ministry.

Fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, January 30th at 2 PM and will be available through Thursday, February 1st at 10 PM. Fan club tickets will be available here, Password: fans1. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 2nd at 10 AM at local outlets as well as at pro-rock.com and facebook.com/clutchband.



The band is currently in the studio working on their new record with producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Old 97s, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Red Fang) at Sputnik Sound in Nashville.

Tour dates:

April

27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville *

30 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

May

2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

3 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

4 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Fest *

5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion *

* - festival date



Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion