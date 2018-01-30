CLUTCH Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates With Support From THE BRONX, RED FANG, FIREBALL MINISTRY
January 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
Clutch has just announced a string of spring headline tour dates starting on April 27th in Chattanooga, TN. Supporting the tour will be The Bronx, Red Fang and Fireball Ministry.
Fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, January 30th at 2 PM and will be available through Thursday, February 1st at 10 PM. Fan club tickets will be available here, Password: fans1. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 2nd at 10 AM at local outlets as well as at pro-rock.com and facebook.com/clutchband.
The band is currently in the studio working on their new record with producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Old 97s, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Red Fang) at Sputnik Sound in Nashville.
Tour dates:
April
27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville *
30 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater
May
2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
3 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
4 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Fest *
5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion *
* - festival date
Clutch lineup:
Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion