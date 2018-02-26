CLUTCH Announce UK Headline Dates; Band Teases New Album Release

Maryland rockers Clutch, comprised of Neil Fallon (vocals, guitar), Tim Sult (guitar), Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums, percussion), have revealed they'll return to the UK this December, following the release of their new studio album.

Neil Fallon updates, "We wrapped up recording the latest record a couple of weeks ago in Nashville with Vance Powell. We are really really pleased with it. No title yet… still trying to figure that out. It’s kinda like naming a kid. We’ve known about this UK tour for some time now and it’s nice to finally let the cat out of the bag. If all goes as planned the album will have been out a few months by the time we return to the UK and bust out the new jams. And have proper holiday roasts.”

UK dates:

December

18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

Tickets are available via O2 pre-sale now, and a Live Nation pre-sale from 10 AM on Tuesday (February 27th). General sale begins at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 28th. Buy tickets online from livenation.co.uk/artist/clutchtickets and alttickets.com/clutch-tickets, venue box offices, and all good ticket agents.

Clutch previously announced a string of spring headline tour dates starting on April 27th in Chattanooga, TN. Supporting the tour will be The Bronx, Red Fang and Fireball Ministry.

Dates:

April

27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville *

30 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

May

2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

3 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

4 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Fest *

5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion *

* - festival date

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion