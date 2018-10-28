CLUTCH Cancel New York Show Following Hospitalization Of Frontman NEIL FALLON After Fainting Spell

On October 27th, Clutch issued the following surprose statement online:

"Due to an unforeseen medical circumstance we are sorry to report that We will not be performing tonight at Irving Plaza. Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & Shakedown will still be playing full sets. If you do not wish to attend tonight’s performance, refunds will be offered at point of purchase."

Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon later released a statement revealing that he had fainted earlier that day and had been hospitalized:

"Regarding tonight’s cancellation at Irving Plaza. It’s me. Again. In the early afternoon I went for a stroll. I became light headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with two Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me. I took a header on the sidewalk. Was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal. I was diagnosed with something called 'Near-Syncope', which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for 'We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.' Apologies to all the folks who made plans to come to the show but the doc says no. Believe me, no one is more pissed about this than I. We’ll be on tour for quite some time in 2019 and we’ll certainly try to get an Irving Plaza date in there.

One last note, the EMT, Paul, is a huge Clutch fan. It was good to meet you, Paul. You’re on the guest list for life. Thank you."

Clutch recently announced their annual “Holiday” tour dates for December with The Messthetics, Lionize and Mike Dillon Band supporting the tour. Radio pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday, October 11th at 10 AM, and public on sale starts Friday, October 12th at 10 AM. The “Holiday” tour starts December 27th and ends with their New Years Eve show in Cleveland on December 31st.

Jean-Paul Gaster on the package said: "We are very excited to have our friends Lionize, The Mike Dillon Band and The Messthetics be a part of this year’s Clutch Holiday Run. Each band brings something special to the bill and with so many great players in one place there’s bound to be some surprises. Come out early and celebrate with us!"

All ticket links are available at pro-rock.com.

Dates:

December

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Portland, ME - Aura

30 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Auditorium at Temple Live

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion