CLUTCH, CAVE IN, CARCASS, CONVERGE Members Perform Cover Of AC/DC's "Riff Raff"; Video

Heavy metal-themed talk show, Two Minutes To Late Night, enlisted a group of musicians to cover AC/DC's "Riff Raff" from the comfort of their homes. You can see the result in the video below.

"We started filming parts of this song in January with plans and demos laid out for a series of bedrooms covers to come; completely unaware of the oncoming pandemic. Now, with so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com."

Artists include:

Neil Fallon (Clutch, The Company Band) - vocals

Adam McGrath (Cave In, Wear Your Wounds, Zozobra) - guitars

Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom) - guitars/vocals

Ben Koller (Mutoid Man, Converge, All Pigs Must Die) - drums

Tom Draper (Carcass, Pounder) - guitars

Jordan "Gwarsenio Hall" Olds - bass