CLUTCH Debut "In Walks Barbarella" Music Video; Limited Edition 7” Picture Disc Available

Maryland rockers Clutch have unveiled another new track from their forthcoming album Book Of Bad Decisions, out September 7th. Watch the video for the new song, titled "In Walks Barbarella", below.

Fans can get hold of "In Walks Barbarella" as an instant gratification track via Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify.

In addition, a very limited 7” Picture Disc in a transparent PVC pocket will hit stores today. “In Walks Barbarella” is on the red & blue side and previous new single “Hot Bottom Feeder” on the reverse, green side. To order a physical copy of the new single directly from Clutch go to clutchmerch.com.

“In Walks Barbarella” is two stories woven into one. An adult man talks to a boy, maybe his son, about events that occurred 20 years ago. Now add visions of Jane Fonda as Barbarella, ray guns, and tractor beams. It’s one of Book of Bad Decisions’ signature songs and it includes a horn section that truly turns this song into weaponized funk.

Each of the single releases from Book Of Bad Decisions is accompanied by a Spotify playlist put together by one of the band members. This time around Jean-Paul Gaster is responsible for the playlist: “The playlist contains funk songs. I took some of my favourite songs, stuff that was recorded all the way back from the 50s into the 60s and 70s. These are some songs that I find a lot of inspiration from, both in the drumming and the way that the songs are put together.”

As the September 7th release date of “Book of Bad Decisions” approaches, this weekend is the final weekend to purchase Clutch pre-order bundles directly at clutchmerch.com. Bundle sales will close Wednesday, August 29th, and stand-alone items will then be available.

Book Of Bad Decisions was recorded at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN by producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather) and consists of 15 new tracks.

The album cover was designed by renowned photographer Dan Winters.

Book Of Bad Decisions tracklisting:

"Gimme The Keys"

"Spirit Of ’76"

"Book Of Bad Decisions"

"How To Shake Hands"

"In Walks Barbarella"

"Vision Quest"

"Weird Times"

"Emily Dickinson"

"Sonic Counselor"

"A Good Fire"

"Ghoul Wrangler"

"HB Is In Control"

"Hot Bottom Feeder"

"Paper & Strife"

"Lorelei"

"Hot Bottom Feeder" video:

"How To Shake Hands" video:

"Gimme The Keys" lyric video:

Trailers:

Clutch recently announced US/Canada fall tour dates for their Book Of Bad Decisions Tour 2018.

Clutch is making the following special offer for this tour: The price of a ticket when purchased in advance online includes a physical CD copy of Clutch's new album Book Of Bad Decisions. Fans will receive information on how to redeem the album after purchasing the advance ticket online. Offer valid through 10/29/18, open to US residents only. Not valid on resale tickets. Offer only valid for Clutch headline dates. Festivals, Canadian headline dates and the October 13th date with System Of A Down are exempt from this offer.

Tickets are on sale at pro-rock.com and facebook.com/clutchband.



Supporting the tour will be Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

Dates:

September

16 - Chicago IL - Riotfest **

18 - St Paul, MN - Myth Live

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

21 - Houston TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio TX - River City Rock Fest **

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

25 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life **

October

2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

8 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

12 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

13 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater w/SOAD ***

14 - San Diego, CA - North Park/Observatory

15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

17 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

18 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s Nightclub

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

20 - Detroit, MI - The Filmore Detroit

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

23 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

* no Sevendust

** festival date / Clutch and festival bill only

*** date with System Of A Down/ no Sevendust

Clutch recently announced that The Picturebooks and The Inspector Cluzo will support the band on their upcoming UK headline dates.

Dates:

December

18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

Clutch:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion