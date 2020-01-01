CLUTCH Drummer JEAN PAUL GASTER - "Because We've Played With So Many Different Kinds Of Bands, Our Audience Is Pretty Wide Ranging As Well" (Audio)

After over 25 years and 12 albums, Maryland`s Clutch are riding the crest of a wave with Book Of Bad Decisions, their highest charting album worldwide to date. While on a sold out UK tour, Metal Express Radio’s Mick Burgess sat down with drummer Jean Paul Gaster in Leeds to talk about the tour, the recent digitally released cover songs, the importance of setting up their own Weathermaker label, and more.

Gaster: "We're fortunate in that regard, the idea of playing a gig and having people tell their friends about it. We return to the town and more people come out. Fortunately, that is the situation with Clutch and we're very appreciative of that. We had an excellent (UK) tour with Thin Lizzy, prior to that we were out with Motörhead - that was excellent as well - and we toured the UK with Therapy? years ago as well. So, because we've played with so many different kinds of bands, I think our audience is pretty wide ranging as well."

Clutch recently released “Fortunate Son”, the single being the fourth in a series of new studio recordings that comprise the newly launched Weathermaker Vault Series and is a cover of the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival track.

“Growing up it was hard not to hear CCR’s 'Fortunate Son' on the radio, on TV, or even at the county fair. The groovy backbeat and sloshy hi hats that introduce John Fogerty’s timeless lyrics written so many years ago could be found everywhere. While it may be true to say that 'Fortunate Son' could be seen as a political song we think it’s bigger than that. For us 'Fortunate Son' is an inspirational song. For that reason we’d like to dedicate the song to the most inspirational person we’ve ever had in our lives, our late manager Jack Flanagan. Jack Flanagan was no 'Fortunate Son'. He worked tirelessly and passionately all the while keeping a razor sharp sense of humour until his last days. Thank you Jack for making us better than we ever thought we could be.” - Jean-Paul Gaster

“Fortunate Son” was mixed by 6X Grammy Award winner and Clutch collaborator, Vance Powell (Wolfmother, The Raconteurs, Arctic Monkeys). Listen to "Fortunate Son" here, and watch a music video below.

In the video that accompanies this release, Tim Sult pays homage to Jack Flanagan by playing Jack’s beloved 90’s Les Paul. The video was shot at J Robbins’ Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD. J Robbins produced the Clutch albums Robot Hive/Exodus and Strange Cousins From The Wes” and he recorded all of the WM Vault Series singles.