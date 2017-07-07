CLUTCH Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5), Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster shares his tips for being on tour:

Clutch is about to embark on a US tour with Primus, confirmed dates are as listed:

July

17 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

21 - Henrietta, NY - Rochester Dome Arena

22 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center

23 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

25 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier

27 - Burlington, VT - Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park

28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Penn's Landing Festival Pier

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

August

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

2 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater

4 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

5 - Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

8 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

11 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

12 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

13 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

15 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

17 - Stateline, NV - Hard Rock Casino - Lake Tahoe

18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre