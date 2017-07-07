CLUTCH Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video
July 7, 2017, 37 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5), Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster shares his tips for being on tour:
Clutch is about to embark on a US tour with Primus, confirmed dates are as listed:
July
17 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
21 - Henrietta, NY - Rochester Dome Arena
22 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center
23 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
25 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier
27 - Burlington, VT - Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park
28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Penn's Landing Festival Pier
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
August
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
2 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater
4 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
5 - Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads
6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
8 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
11 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
12 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
13 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
15 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
17 - Stateline, NV - Hard Rock Casino - Lake Tahoe
18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre